Grandville Hockey beats Reeths-Puffer 5-2

Posted 12:04 AM, January 7, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- After going down 2-0 to start the game, the Grandville boy's hockey team wins 5-2 against Reeth's Puffer.

