Griffins skate past IceHogs, 6-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ben Street scored two first period goals to help the Grand Rapids Griffins skate past the Rockford IceHogs, 6-1, on Saturday at Van Andel Arena. The victory gives the Griffins points in 16 of their last 19 games overall (13-3-1-2) and in nine of their last 10 outings on home ice (7-1-0-2).