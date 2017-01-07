Griffins skate past IceHogs, 6-1

Posted 11:36 PM, January 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ben Street scored two first period goals to help the Grand Rapids Griffins skate past the Rockford IceHogs, 6-1, on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.  The victory gives the Griffins points in 16 of their last 19 games overall (13-3-1-2) and in nine of their last 10 outings on home ice (7-1-0-2).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s