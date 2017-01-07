HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope started fast and finished strong to beat Olivet, 97-76, at the DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday night. Hope moves to 3-0 in the MIAA with the win.
Hope stays unbeaten in MIAA with win over Olivet
-
Perkins leads Hope women to 82-61 win over rival Calvin
-
Hope Tops Albion to Remain Unbeaten
-
Vande Streek gets 400th win at Calvin College
-
Donald Trump wins Florida
-
West Michigan school wins playground made out of toothbrushes
-
-
Tigers eliminated from playoff chances with 1-0 loss to Braves
-
Cold case class members help search for missing Michigan man
-
Cold case class members help search for missing Michigan man
-
Woman battling big banks over her home gets victory in court
-
“Irena’s Vow” debuts January 12 through Jewish Theatre GR
-
-
Unity Christian preparing for first ever trip to semifinals
-
1993 high school yearbook photo predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series
-
1993 high school yearbook photo predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series