Hope stays unbeaten in MIAA with win over Olivet

Posted 11:51 PM, January 7, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope started fast and finished strong to beat Olivet, 97-76, at the DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday night.  Hope moves to 3-0 in the MIAA with the win.

