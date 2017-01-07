New Year, New You: How to get involved in the ‘Fitness Foundations’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- LifeFuel by Vault catering and 8th Day Gym have teamed up, creating the 'Fitness Foundations' program.

The six week program consists of three hour classes each week at 8th Day Gym. The program will not only teach the foundation of fitness, it will give participants the tools to confidently join 8th Day Gym's CrossFit community, as well as the tools to make better choices when it comes to nutrition.

Zac Kraai, the head coach at 8th Day Gym, said this program is great for those looking to start 2017 in a healthy way.

Often times people have a misconception about CrossFit, but Kraai said you don't have to be an expert to do CrossFit.

If you can lift a gallon of milk, you can do CrossFit, Kraai said.

LifeFuel has great meal-prep options, including: Peruvian-style chicken, roasted yucca, charred corn and onion salsa, or, you could try their crispy salmon cakes with rutabaga fries. LifeFuel makes meal prep that you can buy and have delivered.

The 'Fitness Foundations' program starts in February. Those who are interested can learn more at WeMovetoLive.com. All you have to do is fill out the contact form.

You can find out more about 8th Day Gym is located at 130 Market Ave SW #106 in Grand Rapids. You can also visit their website, on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information on LifeFuel by Vault, click here.