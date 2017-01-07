× Niles woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Cass County on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that on Saturday his office responded to a personal injury crash that occurred at the intersection of Lake Street and Carberry Road in Howard Township. The investigation showed that Crystal Shetterly, 32, of Buchanan was northbound on Carberry when her vehicle slid into the intersection at Lake Street and in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by Christine Robbins of Niles, and the two vehicles collided.

SMCAS Ambulance employees evaluated all the people involved and transported Robbins to St. Joe Medical Center in Mishawaka, Ind., for further treatment.

Seat belts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The case remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The SMCAS Ambulance service assisted at the scene.