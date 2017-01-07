× No injuries in overnight Ionia fire

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety says no one was injured in an overnight house fire that left the home with only moderate damage.

It happened in the 1500 block of Kelsey Highway around 8:46 p.m. Friday.

Crews did eventually locate a fire in the eaves and wall of the home’s attached garage.

In a video, firefighter Joe Flanders can be seen using a heavy coat of wet foam to extinguish the fire. We’re told the foam sticks to the building and helps smother any embers that weren’t extinguished.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was assisted by Berlin-Orange Fire Department and Lyons-Muir Fire Department.