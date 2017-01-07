× Snowmobile rider run over and killed in Isabella County race

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old Hillman man was thrown off his snowmobile and then was struck by several other sleds and killed during a race at the Isabella County Fairgrounds on Friday night.

At 7:53 p.m. Friday, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the fairgrounds race track, located at 500 N. Mission Road in Isabella Township, on a report that a man had been struck by a snowmobile. A snowmobile rider identified as Billy-Joe Travis, 30, of Hillman was struck and killed by two other snowmobiles when he fell from his machine. The men were all involved in an event being held at the venue for snowmobile racing.

There were a total of 13 racers on the track at the time of the accident, which occurred in turn 4 on the northeast part of the race track.

Officials at the race stated that Travis lost control in turn 4 and his snowmobile overturned, and before race officials could place the yellow warning flag for the racers to slow down Travis was struck by two other snowmobiles.

Travis was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He sustained severe injuries to his head and to the left side of his body.

There were medical officials on scene who indicated that they made contact with Travis within about minute after the crash. They stated that Travis had no pulse or respiration immediately after they found him.

The Isabella North East Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and Isabella County Central Dispatch assisted deputies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.