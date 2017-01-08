Daughter of victim in Kalamazoo apartment fire asks community for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich.-- A woman in Kalamazoo County woke up to news that her mother was killed following a fire at the Crosstown Parkway Apartments early Saturday morning. Investigators say 74-year old Barbara Posey was found on the seventh floor balcony and rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive. Now her family is trying to give her the funeral she wanted.

Posey's daughter, Jacqueline Slumkoski, says her mother was her best friend and would do anything for anyone. On Saturday, Slumkoski got a call saying her mother didn't make it, so she's asking for the community's help to give her mother the funeral she deserves.

A fire at the Crosstown Parkway Apartments forced several people out of their homes, including 74-year old Posey. Officials believe the fire started in Posey's apartment, but what caused it is still under investigation.

"She made it to her balcony and they got her down, but her heart had stopped, "said Jacqueline Slumkoski, Posey's daughter.

Posey, who suffered from multiple health conditions, had a difficult time even getting out onto the balcony, but doctors say it was a heart attack that ultimately took her life.

"My mom is a strong woman, she's always been a very strong woman," said Slumkoski. "She raised four kids by herself."

Slumkoski says her mother had talked to her about funeral plans in the past. Her only wish was to be buried, not cremated.

"I don't want to go against her wishes," said Slumkoski. "One thing she told me is not to cremate her and I don't want to go against her wishes."

Posey wished to be buried next to her two youngest children, who died in the early 90's. Her family has set up a Go Fund Me page, hoping to give her a proper burial.

"She would do anything for anybody," said Slumkoski. "Everybody loved her. She was a wonderful woman and my best friend. My mom deserves a good funeral, she's had such a hard life."

As for the others displaced by that fire, they are receiving help from the YMCA and Red Cross.