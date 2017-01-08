Harbor Humane monthly deals and fundraising events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST OLIVE, Mich. -- If you're looking for a new four legged friend Harbor Humane might have the perfect dog or cat for you.

On February 9, 2017 the Whisker Whirl event will take place and all funds raised support Harbor Humane Society’s critical mission to provide a safe harbor for animals.

The evening features a silent and live auction that allows attendees to bid on potential Valentine’s gifts, exclusive services, fabulous goods and tasty cuisine.

Tickets are $60 each and this event will be at Boatwerks Banquet Center from 6 to 9 PM.