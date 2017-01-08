Police in Benton Harbor searching for suspects after party store was robbed not once, but twice

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects who reportedly robbed the JB Party store twice within a couple of weeks.

The first armed robbery allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 at the party store located at 268 East Empire. On Sunday, officials with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said several suspects went into the store and stole a large amount of cash before running off. Police say the suspects faces were wearing masks during the armed robbery.

Police say the party store was held up again on Jan. 5, by a group of masked suspects. It was reported that during the second robbery, one of the them shot off gun, firing rounds into the ceiling. A large amount of cash was stolen the second time as well. Police did not say if they believed the robberies were connected or not.

If you have any information, call (269)-927-0293 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-7867.