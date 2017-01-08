× Sunday morning fire damages 2-story garage in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early morning fire did extensive damage to a two-story garage in Kalamazoo.

At 7:12 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Stetson. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a large two-story detached garage with fire coming through the roof. They were unable to make entry into the building to extinguish the fire due to structural concerns and fought the fire from the outside.

Public Safety officers were able to extinguish the majority of the fire within 25 minutes of arriving on scene.

There were no injuries reported.