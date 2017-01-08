Vehicle attack in Jerusalem kills four, leaves 15 wounded

Posted 7:53 AM, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22AM, January 8, 2017
truck-attack

(CNN) — At least four people were killed in a vehicular attack in Jerusalem, Israel’s emergency services said Sunday.

Three of the four victims are female soldiers.

Israel’s foreign press spokesperson said this could be a “possible terrorist attack.”

At least 15 other people were wounded when a truck veered off the road and rammed a group of soldiers.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, nor whether the assailant or assailants were among those killed.

 

 

 

 

1 Comment