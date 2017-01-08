West Michigan couple retiring from warming charity

MUSKEGON, Mich. – For 9 years, a West Michigan couple has led an organization that’s been helping thousands of children stay warm during cold winters.

But now, they’re passing the torch to others to carry the cause. Ruth and Roy Seelye started their campaign to keep kids warm, at the peak of the recession in 2008.

And now, after inspiring countless others, they are hanging up their hats as leaders of “Share A Little Warmth From The Heart”.

If you’d like to help out as this transition happens, you can check out their Facebook page.

 

 

