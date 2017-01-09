Dashboard video shows woman’s attempt to hire a hitman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – New dashcam video from the car of an undercover police officer is providing a telling glimpse into an Ionia County woman’s plot to hire a hitman.

In an attempt to employ a murderer-for-hire to kill the father of her children, 28-year-old Kristina Johnston has been charged with solicitation of murder, and FOX 17 is getting a look inside the sting operation that put her behind bars.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, FOX 17 obtained video of the conversation that led to Johnston’s arrest back in November. After receiving a tip on her intentions days earlier, Ionia County police orchestrated a meet-up with an undercover officer posing as the hitman.

Throughout the nearly half-hour conversation, Johnston says she fears for the life of herself and her children, and has been physically abused by the intended target of the plot for nearly 13 years.

The undercover officer was able to get Johnston to commit to a transaction, and a search warrant after the recorded conversation led to an arrest.