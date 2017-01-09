Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ breaks record

[Note: Scroll down for the full list of winners]
(CNN) — “La La Land” swept Sunday’s 74th Golden Globe Awards and set a record.
The musical film — starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — won all seven of the awards for which it received nominations including best motion picture – musical or comedy, best director, best screenplay, best score and acting awards for its stars.
Host Jimmy Fallon kicked off the broadcast with a taped sketch that riffed off “La La Land” — foreshadowing the winning theme of the night.
Fallon’s monologue included some political humor — noting the Globes is “one of the few places left that still honors the popular vote”– and a small snafu.
“Already the teleprompter is down, so this is a great way to start the show,” Fallon said right off the bat.
But it was Meryl Streep, who was honored with Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, that captivated the audience.
Streep’s “Doubt” costar, Viola Davis, presented the award and praised the actress.
“You make me proud to be an artist,” Davis said. “You make me feel that what I have in me, my body, my face, my age, is enough.”
Streep got political in her speech, highlighting the diversity of the various actors there from around the world.
“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” she said.
Without mentioning his name, the actress criticized President-elect Donald Trump for his behavior on the campaign trail — and called on the press to hold him accountable.
“We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage,” she said.
Streep ended her speech with words of wisdom from her friend, the late Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”
The Globes paid tribute to Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, with a video highlighting some of their most memorable film roles.
Reynolds died one day after Fisher in December.
Davis, who earlier in the night won for best supporting actress in a motion picture for “Fences,” thanked her co-star and the film’s director, Denzel Washington.
She also paid tribute to her father.
“He had a story, and it deserved to be told and August Wilson told it,” Davis said.
Casey Affleck and Isabelle Huppert won best actor and actress in the motion picture drama categories for their work in “Manchester by the Sea” and “Elle,” respectively.
“Moonlight” was honored as the best motion picture drama — potentially boosting the coming-of-age film’s chances for more success at next month’s Academy Awards.
In the television categories, FX’s “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won for best TV movie/limited series.
Sarah Paulson, who portrayed prosecutor Marcia Clark in the series, also picked up a statuette for her work on the show.
“The Night Manager” scored wins for best actor and supporting actress in a limited series for its stars Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.
History was made when Tracee Ellis Ross won for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series. She became the first black woman to win in that category since Debbie Allen won for “Fame” in 1983.
“This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy, valid and important,” Ross said. “But I want you to know I see you. We see you.”
Newbie “Atlanta” won for best TV comedy series.
The show’s creator and star, Donald Glover also won for best actor in a TV comedy.
“This is incredible,” Glover said after his show, which has a majority black cast, won. “I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta. For real, just for being alive…and being amazing people.”
“The Crown,” the acclaimed Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II, won for best TV drama, with star Claire Foy taking the prize for best actress in a drama.
Here’s a look at who was in the running. Winners are indicted with an asterisk (*) and “WINNER”:
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Sing Street”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” *WINNER
Ruth Negga – “Loving”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER
Joel Edgerton – “Loving”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening – “20th Century Women:
Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini’
“Sing”
“Zootopia” *WINNER
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”
Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”
Best Original Score
“Moonlight”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Arrival”
“Lion”
“Hidden Figures”
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”
“City of Stars” – “La La Land” *WINNER
“Faith” – “Sing”
“Gold” – “Gold”
“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Divines” – (France)
“Elle” – (France) *WINNER
“Neruda” – (Chile)
“The Salesman” – (Iran/France)
“Toni Erdmann” – (Germany)
TV
Best TV series – Drama
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game Of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”
Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” *WINNER
Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER
Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
“Atlanta” *WINNER
“black-ish”
“Mozart In The Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” *WINNER
Nick Nolte – “Graves”
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”
Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” *WINNER
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“American Crime”
“The Dresser”
“The Night Manager”
“The Night Of”
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”
Mandy Moore – “This is Us”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Lithgow – “The Crown”
Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”
John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”
Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”
1 Comment
steve
I’m having a hard time coming up with enough words to describe the disdain I have for the “A-listers”, the “beautiful” people that belong to this arrogant group of people in Hollywood. They have a lot of money but are morally and ethically bankrupt, both the result of the little people that created them. They’re pathetic, and I’ll spend as much of my money to watch them as I think they’re worth.