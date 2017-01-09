Kick-start your New Year’s Resolution with Nutrimost

Posted 12:56 PM, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55PM, January 9, 2017

Looking to lose weight and start a healthy lifestyle for the start of 2017? There's a new approach to the "get fit" resolution through a program called Nutrimost.

NutriMost is a program that allows one to lose a guaranteed 20 pounds, according to Dr. Mark McCullough. He stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to explain how it all works.

First thing to point out, is that this program is customized for each patient. There are thousands of assessment factors used to come up with everything from a food list as well as natural supplements.

There are many testimonials supporting NutriMost claims that you can check out for yourself by clicking here.

For those interested in being the next success story, he is offering a special promotion just for Morning Mix viewers. The first 20 people to mention that they saw Nutrimost on the Fox 17 Morning Mix will get a free consultation. It's very easy to sign up, just visit their website or call 616.773.2242.

