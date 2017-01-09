Man charged with murder after body found in Lee Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of Robert Barroso was found last week in Calhoun County.

Stephen Robert Getter is also charged with felony firearms in connection with the case.

Barroso was reported missing on Dec. 27. His body was found at about 6 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed location in rural Lee Township. Officials located his vehicle Jan. 2.

Police say Barroso was last seen arguing with a relative near his home on the day he disappeared.