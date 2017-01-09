Man charged with murder after body found in Lee Township

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of Robert Barroso was found last week in Calhoun County.
Stephen Robert Getter is also charged with felony firearms in connection with the case.
Barroso was reported missing on Dec. 27. His body was found at about 6 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed location in rural Lee Township. Officials located his vehicle Jan. 2.
Police say Barroso was last seen arguing with a relative near his home on the day he disappeared.
Jo
Every one following this story is only getting a one sided story. So let’s take a look at the real Rob when he was still with his x- wife he refused to get a job because it got in the way of his countless affairs and after robs divorce Stephen found out one of the affairs was with Stephens fiance and that his third child was robs. they broke off the engagement to find out that Rob wanted a open relationship so Rob could still sleep with who ever he wanted. rob is also being seen as a good father when last year rob only seen his son 18 times out of the 90 days he is aloud. What I think took Stephen over the edge is that the family found child porn on robs computer.