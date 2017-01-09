Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Car enthusiasts will once again be drooling over what's rolled onto the showroom floor at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Automakers are showing off new rides, since today marks the beginning of the media preview.

Volkswagen brought out its ID Buzz concept Micro Bus. It captures the heart and soul of the 60s, but has zero emissions and has an electric driving range of 270 miles.

Audi and Nissan also rolled out new editions of existing models, as well as unique concept vehicles.

The show opens to the public on Saturday at the Cobo Center, and runs through January 22.

2. The grocery store Aldi is getting ready for a big hiring event on Saturday.

They're looking to fill around 100 positions, primarily store associates who can earn 11.75 per hour.

Those events will be held in Wyoming at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids South, and in Portage at Kalamazoo Homewood Suites from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. President Obama will address the nation as Commander in Chief for the last time Tuesday.

He'll speak in Chicago, looking back on his eight years in office. He's expected to touch on a lot of subjects including the drop in unemployment and the Affordable Care Act.

His farewell address is set for 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

4. Amazon'w digital assistant is causing some trouble for people in San Diego.

A local T.V. station aired a story last week about a little girl accidentally ordering a dollhouse through the device, called Alexa.

Alexa answers to voice commands, so when the story aired Alexa devices in viewers' homes picked up on the anchor's voice and ordered the same doll house.

An IT expert says Alexa cannot recognize specific voices, so it's possible to accidentally place an order.

5. Apple is celebrating a big milestone, the iPhone turns 10 years old today!

Exactly 10 years ago today, the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the device to the world. The iPhone quickly took off and started the smartphone age.

Apple eventually became one of the top technology companies on the planet.