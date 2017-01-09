Muskegon County mom asks for public’s help after kids’ dirt bikes are stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich.-- A mother in Muskegon County is asking for the public's help after three dirt bikes were stolen from her garage, including the brand new one her 6-year old got for Christmas.

A Facebook video showing her son opening his present has been seen almost 70,000 times. The footage is something his mom hopes will lead to the thief.

Elise Pavlige says she feels violated and is heartbroken over this. She's a single mother and worked overtime at her job as a nurse to save up for the Christmas present for her son. So far, she hasn't had the heart to tell him it's been stolen. She's hoping the thief will see the story and return what they stole.

The Facebook video shows Pavlige's son, Christian, jumping around Christmas morning after opening up his very own 'real dirt bike'.

"He's just in heaven in all his glory," said Pavlige. "Immediately he was thanking me and was so excited. It is his favorite present he's ever received, that's what he keeps telling everyone."

Over the weekend, it was taken away.

"All three dirt bikes were taken," said Pavlige. "My son's brand new dirt bike that he has wanted and the best gift he's ever gotten in his six years of life and it's just ripped away from him after one day of enjoying it."

Pavlige says two people broke into her garage Friday night, taking her son's brand new dirt bike and two other bikes belonging to him and his sister, Kaylynn.

"I felt disappointed and just kind of violated," said Pavlige. "Somebody came into my space and stole from my children, my six and eight year old children who are my world. I was just terrified."

Pavlige hopes someone will spot the bikes or the people who stole them will have a change of heart.

"I just don't have the heart to tell him that somebody crushed his dreams and what he's wanted and was so excited about," said Pavlige. "Maybe they'll see the videos I posted and the pictures and all of the people sharing it and decide that maybe this was a huge mistake."

Pavlige says Fruitport Police were able to get some foot prints and tire tracks from the break-in at her home. She also tells us her neighbor's garage was broken into as well. If you know anything about who may have stolen the bikes, call (231)-72-CRIME.