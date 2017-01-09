Nate Umlor to Join P.J. Fleck at Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich - P.J. Fleck is the new head coach at the University of Minnesota and he is taking some of his recruits with him. Allendale senior tight end/defensive end Nat Umlor has decided to follow Fleck to Minneapolis after originally committing to Western Michigan.

Umlor tells FOX 17 it was difficult decision for him to make. "It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my life because, you know, I love my family and I love being close to them and at Western" Umlor said. "I talked to a lot of my loved ones and everything and they all kind of had the same message that I think that it's best that you go out there. "