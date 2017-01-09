× Recovering what’s left behind: Residents return to senior high-rise after fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gisele Bontrager was rushed out of her home early Saturday morning. Her dog began barking when someone banged on the door.

“Somebody knock on our door and said ‘The building’s on fire, the building’s on fire,’” said Bontrager petting her dog in her arms. “I got her dressed. I got myself dressed. We got out to the stairway, 9th floor. It wasn’t easy.”

Residents at the Crosstown Parkway Apartments said a fire broke out at a senior living high-rise in Kalamazoo forcing them out of their homes early Saturday. On Monday, they returned to the apartments for the first time since the fire, grabbing what they can until things are fixed.

“I’m okay,” said Bontrager who’s staying at a motel. “My friends came and pick me up. I’m going to go in their and try to get some more of my things. Im fine. I’m nervous. My dog is really nervous.

One person was killed and over 160 residents were displaced by the fire, which was reported early Saturday morning. Residents said they woke up to large flames and heavy smoke between 3 and 3:30 a.m.

“Just one unit on the 7th floor caught fire,” said Scott Beltz, CEO of Medallion Management who own the property. “We don’t know the cause at this point. It still being investigated.”

Residents said it was no easy task to collect their belongings. When they walked in the doors they were reminded of the person who died in the fire. Since then, the residents went to stay with relatives or at a lodging provided by the American Red Cross.

“We opened a shelter at the YMCA, just a couple blocks up the road,” said Tiana Gee, Red Cross executive director of Southwest Michigan. “We have been providing shelter, food and financial assistance for these clients.”

Gee said 169 of the 177 units at the high-rise were evacuated, most of them being single-resident apartments. She and the Red Cross volunteers have been doing case work with the clients everyday making sure their needs are met.

“They’re thankful that they’re able to escape the fire unharmed,” said Gee about the people at the YMCA. “I was there on Saturday and as we’re giving them the meals, they’re just saying ‘Thank you, God bless you. Thank you so much.’”

Bontrager, who staying at a motel, said she and a neighbor ran to McDonald’s that morning after the fire. As scary as it all was, a few strangers there turned it all around.

“A worker said ‘We’re going to buy you a pair of shoes,” said Bontranger retelling the story. “And she says ‘No no no no that’s not necessary.’ Well, they went out and bought us two pairs of huge, heavy socks. And I thought that was really great of them.”

Bontrager said she didn’t remember the names of the people who helped them. But as soon as she grabs a few thing from her apartment and sets her internet back up again, she going to thank them.

“I’m old. I need my mouse and my mouse is in there,” she said laughing.