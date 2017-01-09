Sen. Warren troubled by Trump pick for education secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump listens as Betsy DeVos, his pick for education secretary, speaks during the USA Thank You Tour December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’s troubled by the record of Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Betsy DeVos’ advocacy for school choice and charter schools amounts to support for policies that would drain taxpayer dollars from public schools to “unaccountable private and for-profit operators.”

In a letter to DeVos on Monday, Warren also faulted what she called DeVos’ “paper-thin record on higher education and student debt.”

Warren said the next education secretary must continue to help students struggling with student debt and protect them from for-profit colleges offering worthless degrees and mountains of debt.

Trump has called DeVos “a brilliant and passionate education advocate.”

Warren is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which will hold a hearing on DeVos’ nomination Wednesday.

1 Comment