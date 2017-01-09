Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The beaches might be closed for the winter, but Grand Haven will still be busy wining about winter, the liquid kind that is!

Grand Haven will be hosting its 8th annual Wine About Winter event, where there will be tons of fun to be had while enjoying wines from all around the world.

The theme for this year's event is "Wine, Art, and Friends- the Perfect Blend," where 32 local venues will have wine-tasting at 20 locations across downtown Grand Haven.

There will also be an art competition that will display the works of 35 artists from across West Michigan. The community will have an opportunity to meet the artists, ask questions about their work, and artists will even be doing demonstrations on how they create their work.

Don't worry about wondering the cold icy streets of downtown Grand Haven to get to the venues. Along with Grand Haven's heated sidewalks, there will be a complimentary shuttle to take passengers around town.

Wine About Winter will be happening on January 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Wine tasting glasses and tickets are available at the following locations: