90-year-old grandmother says money taken from apartment after Saturday’s high-rise fire

AUGUSTA, Mich. — When Lois Jackson was evacuated from her home around 2 a.m. Saturday morning she remembers locking the door when she left. A fire broke out at the Crosstown Parkway Senior Community Apartments and she made it outside within minutes from her third-floor apartment.

Monday, she returned home to pick up a few necessities while maintenance crews repaired the damage. She was escorted and assisted by a gentleman with Medallion Management, the company that owns the building. While in the apartment, she noticed something missing.

“When I got upstairs I checked my wallet,” said Lois during an interview at a relative’s house. “The money was gone out of my wallet. All of my money was gone.”

The 90-year-old grandmother said $85 was missing from her wallet. It was all she had in there. She and the gentleman reported it to a woman on the first floor, assisting senior citizens that day with getting things from their homes. She said the woman jotted down her report in a spiral notebook but did not ask for her name and phone number. Lois then left to meet her daughter-in-law Dianne Jackson outside.

“We went to the car and I thought, ‘I guess I better check my checkbook,’” said Lois. “And the whole stack of checks that was in my checkbook was gone.”

Lois returned to the same person and reported that too. She said the woman took note of what happened and the apartment number and that was it. No reaction. Both she and Dianne said they were shocked at the woman's “indifference”

“The girl was young,” said Dianne welling up in tears. “I remember thinking when you get older, you’re not going to be so indifferent.”

Dianne said she noticed three or four more names on the list after Lois reported the first incident 10 minutes prior. And, she remembered the day to be "chaotic." The lobby was filled with seniors and their families standing next large bags and laundry baskets filled with clothes and other items. Some of them trying to remember where their belongings were or concerned about the safety of their pets.

“They were just scared and some of them were crying,” said Dianne shedding tears. “Just knowing that it’s low-income for the elderly. And if you can take something from poor people that are elderly, then I just kept wondering what else would you take from people.”

Lois left dry food and a fresh bowl of water for her cat. Then she and Dianne drove to the bank to make sure her account was was untouched. And, it was.

“I was very sad, very angry to think that someone would actually do something like that,” said Lois. “And if they did it to me, they more than likely have done it to other people too."

Scott Beltz of Medallion Management said they have not received any reports of money missing from homes and that they have a security guard patrolling the grounds every night. There were a few missing purses on the buses that transported the seniors to the local YMCA after the fire broke out. But those were promptly returned to the owners.

“We’re not allowing anyone to roam the hallways,” said Beltz during a phone interview. “No one is allowed in the building.”

Belts said the City of Kalamazoo has done an “awesome job” inspecting the building and that the whole northside of the building was done on Tuesday. He’s asked for residents who’ve had money or other items missing to contact them directly and they’ll meet them at the building to go over the incident. He said Saturday was a “confusing time” but they’ll “work through it and get through it.”

Lois hopes so. She likes living at the building where she’s participates in bingo and pie nights. She’s eager to get back and have the money returned to her.

“I just can’t believe anyone would do it,” said Lois. “It’s hard to believe.”