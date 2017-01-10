Live – Senate Confirmation Hearings of Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions

American RV

Posted 12:01 PM, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, January 10, 2017

American RV is going to be at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show, which runs from January 12 - 15 at DeVos Place.  They stopped by Tuesday to share more on what they'll have at this year's show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s