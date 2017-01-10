Backpack at GR post office prompts early morning scare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A backpack left in front of the post office in downtown Grand Rapids caused a minor scare early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were alerted at 7:05 a.m. this morning to a suspicious backpack left at the main doors of the post office at 225 Michigan St. NW.

Police arrived on scene, set up a perimeter and checked out the bag. They found clothing, a Bible and a coffee mug inside.

Officers were able to clear the scene within an hour and 10 minutes. The post office resumed normal operations once police were able to determine the bag was harmless.