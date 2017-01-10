Finding C. J. his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thousands of children and teens in Michigan are living in foster care, hoping to finally be adopted. As FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, we introduce you to Christopher, "C. J.," who is a seventh grader with a big heart.

"What number did [Michael] Jordan wear?" asked C. J. Tuesday, as he untied his bright blue and orange Jordans.

Color-coordinated from head to toe, with basketball often on his mind, C. J. is as creative as he is athletic. And between his flips and dunks at Airtime in Grand Rapids, it's clear he doesn't give up.

“I like to play all sports," said C. J. “Track, soccer, baseball, but the best thing I like is basketball and football.”

If playing professional basketball or football does not work out, C. J. knows what he wants to go to school for: "Being a detective," he said.

Earning all A's and B's in seventh grade, 13-year-old C. J. is a student others look up to.

"[I'm] friendly," said C. J. "And joke around all the time, but not in class, like at lunch," he clarified.

Making his way through Airtime's obstacle course, C. J. persevered, just like he has through foster care the last two years: strong and smiling.

Now C. J. says he's ready for his forever family.

"I want a family, a good family," said C. J. "It'd be great."

If you would like to learn more about C. J., or the adoption process, please call his adoption agency Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to send a special thank you to Airtime! This was a fantastic filming experience for C. J.