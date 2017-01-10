GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Godwin Heights moved to 7-0 on the season with a 75-51 win over Calvin Christian on Tuesday. The Wolverines were led by Lamar Norman, who scored a game high 26 points.
Godwin Heights stays undefeated with win over Calvin Christian
