Godwin Heights stays undefeated with win over Calvin Christian

Posted 11:49 PM, January 10, 2017, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Godwin Heights moved to 7-0 on the season with a 75-51 win over Calvin Christian on Tuesday.  The Wolverines were led by Lamar Norman, who scored a game high 26 points.

