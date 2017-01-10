Live – Senate Confirmation Hearings of Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions

Kent District Library Winter Adult Reading Program

Posted 11:48 AM, January 10, 2017

Let It Snow 2.0 is the revival of KDL's popular adult winter reading program. Adults can sign up either online at http://kdl.readsquared.com or come to their local branch to pick up a paper form. Adults who were part of their Summer Reading program and created an account online can use their previous account.

If participating adults read a minimum of six books between Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Friday, March 31, 2017 they'll receive a Let it Snow 2.0 Travel mug and are eligible for free beverage refills at area Dunkin Donuts for the duration of 2017. Power readers can read an extra 4 books and be entered in a drawing to win an iPad.

