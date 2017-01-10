Kent District Library Winter Adult Reading Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let It Snow 2.0 is the revival of KDL's popular adult winter reading program. Adults can sign up either online at http://kdl.readsquared.com or come to their local branch to pick up a paper form. Adults who were part of their Summer Reading program and created an account online can use their previous account.

If participating adults read a minimum of six books between Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Friday, March 31, 2017 they'll receive a Let it Snow 2.0 Travel mug and are eligible for free beverage refills at area Dunkin Donuts for the duration of 2017. Power readers can read an extra 4 books and be entered in a drawing to win an iPad.