Norton Shores mother demands justice after son’s death

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – A mother is making a plea to catch her son’s killer nearly 5 months after he was shot and killed in Norton Shores.

"I guess they just wanted his money. Took his money. I don't know why they had to shoot him 3 times," says Tina LaPorte, mother of Cody LaPorte who was shot dead last summer.

The past few months have been stressful for Tina without any arrests, but she's hopeful police will find those responsible.

"He was getting ready for work and somebody knocked on the door and he let them in, and he went in his bedroom," remembers Tina.

Cody died just a week after turning 23. His friends are supporting his mother, wearing shirts with his face on it in a show of solidarity. They demand justice for what happened.

"Even if you're going to rob somebody why you got to kill them?” says Michael McDermott, one of Cody’s friend. “What gives you the right to take somebody's life?"

Norton Shores Police are searching for two suspects, and are hopeful that they'll catch a break in the case soon when DNA results come back from the crime lab. If anyone has any information that may help the investigation, they're asked to call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 or the Norton Shores Police Department 231-733-2691.