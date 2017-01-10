Police: Man’s body found in Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Kalamazoo River.

Officials were called to the river in the area of Gull Road and Ray Street at about 11:45 a.m.

They found the body of a white man believed to be in his 50s, according to a release from police. The man’s identity was not released.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.

Police continue to investigate the death and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.