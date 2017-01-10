Residents escape overnight fire; pet dog dies

Posted 7:33 AM, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, January 10, 2017

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- A pet dog was killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Muskegon County.

The fire happened at a home on East Apple Avenue in Egelston Township. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to get it under control in under 20 minutes. Those who were home at the time were able to escape safely, but unfortunately, a dog did not survive.

There is no word yet on a cause.

