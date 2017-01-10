West Michigan food blogger Ashleigh Evans stopped by and shared a recipe from Red Gold Tomatoes. It was their Southwest Chicken Chili.
Ingredients and Directions:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth
1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes
2 (10 ounce) cans Red Gold® Original Tex-Mex Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, or 2 (10 ounce) cans Huy Fong® Sriracha Diced Tomatoes & Red Chilies
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans
1 (14.5 ounce) can whole kernel corn
2 cups diced cooked chicken
Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions
- Heat oil in a large kettle, add onion and garlic and cook until soft. Stir in chicken broth petite diced tomatoes, petite diced tomatoes & green chilies and seasonings. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add beans, corn and chicken; simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
- Option: Garnish with diced avocado, sour cream or shredded cheese.
- Meat Option: Prepare chicken from 1 pound of chicken breasts. Preheat oven to 375o F. In a bowl combine 1½ teaspoons cumin, ½ teaspoon chili powder, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder and ¼ teaspoon salt. Place chicken on lined (foil) baking sheet. Drizzle chicken breasts with olive oil and sprinkle both sides with seasoning mixture. Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes or until chicken is done. Cool and cut into bite size pieces.