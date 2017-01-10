Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan food blogger Ashleigh Evans stopped by and shared a recipe from Red Gold Tomatoes. It was their Southwest Chicken Chili.

Ingredients and Directions:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes

2 (10 ounce) cans Red Gold® Original Tex-Mex Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, or 2 (10 ounce) cans Huy Fong® Sriracha Diced Tomatoes & Red Chilies

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans

1 (14.5 ounce) can whole kernel corn

2 cups diced cooked chicken

Salt and black pepper to taste



Directions