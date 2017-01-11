3 apps to help you get fit and healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most common New Year's resolution is to get fit, eat healthy, and to lose weight. Sticking with those resolutions can be pretty rough, so here's a few of the best health and fitness apps from 2016 to help you stay on track.

30 Day Fit Workout Challenge

Gym memberships can get expensive, or it just might be intimidating to go. Start simple with the get fit resolution by downloading the 30 Day Fit Workout Challenge app.

The app has a 30 day workout plan for all the main muscle groups like abs, arms, and a full body workout. Every day, workouts increase exercise intensity step by step, so you can easily stick with it.

The app even reminds you to work out every day, so there's no excuse to skip a day.

Lose It

Exercising to get fit and lose weight is only half the battle, you also have to eat right. Keep track of what you eat with Lose It.

First, set your current weight, a goal weight, then select how many pounds you want to lose a week. Then the app calculates how many calories you should consume a day in order to reach that goal.

With the app you can plan your meals for the day and counts all your calories. It records the calorie count for everything from basic foods, to meals at your favorite restaurants.

The app may not always be 100 percent accurate, but it definitely helps with portion control.

Water Drink Reminder

Speaking of portion control, are you drinking enough water? Water is the key to keep yourself healthy and alert during the day, so download the Water Drink Reminder App.

The water tracker app will train you to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Just enter your weight, and the Water Drink Reminder will determine how much water your body needs every day.

When you drink your cup of water, check it off on the app, and the app won't go off again until it's time for another drink.

We hope these apps help you kick start your resolution to get fit!