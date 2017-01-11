Aquinas falls to U-M Dearborn, 63-56

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Aquinas fell to U-M Dearborn, 63-56 at home on Wednesday, despite a game-high 27 points from senior guard Jake Bullock. The Saints fall to 10-9, 6-5 in the WHAC.
