Aquinas falls to U-M Dearborn, 63-56

Posted 10:45 PM, January 11, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Aquinas fell to U-M Dearborn, 63-56 at home on Wednesday, despite a game-high 27 points from senior guard Jake Bullock.  The Saints fall to 10-9, 6-5 in the WHAC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s