Body found in Kalamazoo River identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The body of a man found Tuesday in the Kalamazoo River has been identified.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department says the body is that of Timothy Robert Burns, 52, of Kalamazoo. His body was found floating in the river near Gull Road and Ray Street at about 11:45am Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation and the exact cause of Burns’ death is not yet known.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.