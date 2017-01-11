Davenport falls to Indiana Tech, 85-66

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Davenport fell to Indiana Tech, 85-66, on Wednesday. Kevin Rich led the Panthers with 22 points in the loss. Davenport falls to 14-5 overall, 7-2 in the WHAC. Davenport travels to cross town conference opponent Aquinas College on Saturday.
