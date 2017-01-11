Davenport falls to Indiana Tech, 85-66

Posted 10:54 PM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55PM, January 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Davenport fell to Indiana Tech, 85-66, on Wednesday.   Kevin Rich led the Panthers with 22 points in the loss.  Davenport falls to 14-5 overall, 7-2 in the WHAC.  Davenport travels to cross town conference opponent Aquinas College on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s