Eagle has new home at John Ball Zoo after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bald eagle that was injured after being hit by a car now has a permanent home at the John Ball Zoo.

According to Wings of Wonder, “Bruce” suffered severe spinal trauma from the accident. He has been recovering for the last month, but Wings of Wonder says he can’t survive in the wild.

They say he will be in quarantine for the next month while he continues to rehabilitate.