Fifth Third River Bank Run celebrating 40 years of road racing in West Michigan

Posted 10:59 PM, January 11, 2017, by


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Fifth Third River Bank Run will celebrate 40 years of road racing downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 13, 2017.  More than 19,000 people are expected to compete in the event which features the largest 25K road race in the country and offers the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world, along with a 25K Handcylce division.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s