Fifth Third River Bank Run celebrating 40 years of road racing in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Fifth Third River Bank Run will celebrate 40 years of road racing downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 13, 2017. More than 19,000 people are expected to compete in the event which features the largest 25K road race in the country and offers the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world, along with a 25K Handcylce division.