Fugitive from Grand Rapids area caught after being featured on WMMW

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s Most Wanted was caught after being featured on FOX 17 News Saturday night.

Nathan Newberg, 29, was arrested in Grand Rapids Wednesday. He is a parole absconder who has priors for assault by strangulation and weapons violations.

The U.S. Marshals say that he was arrested after tips came in from FOX 17 viewers and Silent Observer.

Still on the run is Carols Venegas, 29, who is wanted for not registering as a sex offender: