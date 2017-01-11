Fugitive from Grand Rapids area caught after being featured on WMMW

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s Most Wanted was caught after being featured on FOX 17 News Saturday night.

Nathan Newberg.

Nathan Newberg, 29, was arrested in Grand Rapids Wednesday. He is a parole absconder who has priors for assault by strangulation and weapons violations.

The U.S. Marshals say that he was arrested after tips came in from FOX 17 viewers and Silent Observer.

Still on the run is Carols Venegas, 29, who is wanted for not registering as a sex offender:

VENEGAS, Carlos Adrian

  • W/M       Age 29          5’09”   190 lbs     Brown eyes, brown hair
  • Tattoos:  none

    Carlos Adrian Venegas

  • AKA:  none
  • Priors:  Sexual Assault; Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  • LNA –  800 block of Muriel SW, Wyoming, MI
  • Charge:  Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  • DOW:  04/13/2016
  • Agency: Wyoming Police Department

