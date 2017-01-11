Hope beats Alma to stay in first place in MIAA

Posted 11:18 PM, January 11, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope College came back from an early second half deficit to beat Alma College, 88-77, at Devos Field House on Wednesday night.  Dante Hawkins scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Flying Dutchmen.  Hope improves to 10-4 overall, 3-0 in the MIAA.

