HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope College came back from an early second half deficit to beat Alma College, 88-77, at Devos Field House on Wednesday night. Dante Hawkins scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Flying Dutchmen. Hope improves to 10-4 overall, 3-0 in the MIAA.
Hope beats Alma to stay in first place in MIAA
