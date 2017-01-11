Closings and cancellations

Keith’s OT power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Red Wings

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings battles for the puck against Duncan Keith #2 and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the United Center on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory.

Keith, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek with a rising screened shot from the top of the slot. The man advantage was set up when Justin Adbelkader was called for boarding Chicago’s Niklas Hjalmarsson with 15.2 seconds left in the third.

Richard Panik also had a goal and assist for Chicago, while Brian Campbell and Tanner Kero each scored. Ryan Hartman added two assists. Corey Crawford stopped 33 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Luke Glendening had Detroit’s goals in regulation. Mrazek had 39 saves as the Red Wings fell to 2-2-2 on a season-high seven-game road trip.

 

