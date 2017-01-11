Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President-elect Donald Trump is set to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his dealings and the presidency in his first press conference since the summer.

Trump “owns,” or has a position in more than 500 businesses, operating in 25 countries.

He is also expected to face questions about Obamacare and Russian hacking.

The president-elect took to Twitter Tuesday night, blasting what he calls “fake news,” that amounts to a political witch hunt.

It was in response to recent reports saying intelligence officials gave both Trump and President Obama documents that suggest Russia has compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

2. If it’s time to just get away from it all, JetBlue and Wow Airlines are making domestic and international flights more affordable, for now.

A JetBlue flash sale drops fares below $100 round trip on many of the carrier’s routes across the nation.

That sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Wow is offering flights from California to Europe for $69, an astonishing price that comes with a lot of fine print.

It’s a common practice among airlines to roll out fare sales to help fill empty seats during low-demand periods.

3. Chick Fil-A is opening its first location in West Michigan Thursday.

The restaurant, on Edgeknoll Drive in Gaines Township, started allowing people to line up earlier this morning. That’s a full 24 hours before the place opens to the public.

The first 100 people who are in line by the time the grand opening rolls around will get free meals for a year. There’s a catch though, the deal is only open to people living in surrounding zip codes, and you need an ID.

During the 24-hour wait, the restaurant will provide food and entertainment. The chain will also collect children’s books for charity.

4. The Culinary Institute of Michigan graduate and current “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant Kimberly Ryan is going to be back for a meet and greet this week.

It’s open to the public and will be held on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CIM.

Then at 7:30 p.m. Hennessey’s Irish Pub and Restaurant will welcome Ryan and the public to a viewing party for the Black Jacket Lounge episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” This episode will reveal the give finalists who will be presented with the coveted black chef’s jackets.

“Hell’s Kitchen” airs on Fox 17 at 8 p.m.

5. The Cradbury Cream Eggs Company is coming out with a new Oreo version of the chocolate snack.

It comes with the same thick chocolate shell, but inside it’s packed with a yummy Oreo cream and biscuit filling.

They come in a blue plastic cup to protect the eggs from cracking. They also come in a mini version and an egg ‘n’ spoon version.

For now they’re only available in countries like Canada and the U.K., there’s no word on if they’ll be available in the U.S.