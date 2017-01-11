Operations Technician PT

FOX 17 WXMI, a Tribune station, is searching for a part time Operations Technician.

Vacancy Type:

Part Time

Date Posted:

1/10/2017

Closing Date:

2/9/2017

City:

Grand Rapids – 49525

Experience:

Experience with robotic cameras, live audio operation or OverDrive is a plus. Some education in television production or experience in the field is required. This position is part time, 20-30 hours a week, and requires working AM and PM shows.

Please apply online to: www.tribunemediacareers.com. Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Requirements:

Live robotic camera, audio, floor directing/jib, and prompting operation