Operations Technician PT

FOX 17 WXMI, a Tribune station, is searching for a part time Operations Technician.

Part Time

1/10/2017

2/9/2017
Grand Rapids – 49525
Experience with robotic cameras, live audio operation or OverDrive is a plus. Some education in television production or experience in the field is required. This position is part time, 20-30 hours a week, and requires working AM and PM shows.

Please apply online to: www.tribunemediacareers.com. Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Live robotic camera, audio, floor directing/jib, and prompting operation

 

