Police: Arrest made in fatal Wyoming hit-and-run

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened Tuesday morning in Wyoming.

The crash was reported at 8:47 a.m. on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue.   Wyoming Police say Chelsea Crawford was apparently struck by a red pickup truck with a snow plow while she was walking in the area.

A GoFundMe account that was set up for her has already surpassed its goal.   Her husband, Ben Crawford, posted on the page that a memorial service is being planned for Saturday at Resurrection Life Church in Grandville.

Chelsea Crawford (l), from GoFundMe

The suspect will be identified pending formal arraignment.

 

