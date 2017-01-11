Sheriff: Man killed by co-worker in SW Michigan factory

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Cass County man is dead and another is in custody after an apparent homicide at a business.

The Cass County Sheriff says that they were called to Ameri-Kart at 19300 Grange Street Wednesday morning at about 5:30am.

Investigators say that the two men were working together at the factory when they got into a fight during a work break. Witnesses told deputies that the fight appeared to be a fist fight, but then realized that one of the men had a knife after the other one starting bleeding from the neck.

Emergency responders from the company and ambulance personnel could not revive the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was detained by other employees and taken into custody.

The victim has been identified as Jan Carlos Velazques Mendez, 24, who was from Elkhart, Indiana and was originally from Puerto Rico. The suspect is a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana and his name will be released after his arraignment.