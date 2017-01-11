× The line forms at new Chick-fil-A location 24 hours before it opens

The second location for Chick-fil-A is just south of M-6 off Kalamazoo Avenue: 1545 Edgeknoll Drive.

The first 100 people in line when the store opens Thursday each receive a free Chick-fil-A meal a week for a year. That’s why people lined up 24 hours ahead of time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How the Chick-fil-A giveaway works:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video