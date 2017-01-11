The line forms at new Chick-fil-A location 24 hours before it opens

Posted 6:39 AM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11AM, January 11, 2017
The second location for Chick-fil-A is just south of M-6 off Kalamazoo Avenue: 1545 Edgeknoll Drive.

The first 100 people in line when the store opens Thursday each receive a free Chick-fil-A meal a week for a year. That’s why people lined up 24 hours ahead of time.

How the Chick-fil-A giveaway works:

 

2 comments

  • Contessa

    Typical of Michigan freeloading slobs. Chik fil A has been around forever in other places, No one anywhere else but Mi would spend the night or days lined up for something as common as a restaurant or supermarket opening like you people! Ridiculous! Get a life, You all look like ignorant midwestern hillbillies.

    Reply