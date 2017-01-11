Trump says he expects to nominate Supreme Court justice in first two weeks

Posted 2:03 PM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24PM, January 11, 2017

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says he expects to nominate a new Supreme Court justice within two weeks of inauguration.

Trump says at a news conference Wednesday: “We’ve met with numerous candidates. They’re outstanding in every case.”

The president-elect said voters supported him in part because he would nominate a conservative justice for the Supreme Court to replace Antonin Scalia. Scalia’s death in early 2016 created a vacancy that was kept open as Senate Republicans blocked a hearing for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee.

Trump said he had received recommendations for nominees from the conservative and libertarian Federalist Society and Jim DeMint, a former Republican senator from South Carolina who now leads the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Trump said that he plans to start signing bills on the Monday after the January 20 inauguration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s