Winter Fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

In need of a quick winter escape? With new events and packages at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, it might be the perfect place!

Enjoy "Warm Winter Wishes" where kids will be able to make hot cocoa, mitten and winter hat crafts. Plus there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie to end the night.

Don't forget about their Family Fun Package that runs from Sunday through Thursday. For just $169 a night, which includes taxes and resort fees, you can stay in a quad occupancy room, receive $40 in dining credit and water park passes based on the number of registered guests.

Travis Tritt with special guest Tracy Lawrence will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on Saturday, March 11. Tritt continues to stay true and relevant to his country roots. Last year he topped the SoundScan Top 200 catalog country albums chart for over 60 consecutive weeks with 15 of those at number one. Tickets start at $34 dollars and are now on sale.

Tickets are still available for the Price is Right Live stage show. It'll be back at Soaring Eagle Casino on Friday, February 17 and 18. If you make it up on stage, you could win some fabulous prizes and cash. Also, lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

Another cool event taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is "Ready, Set, Snow!" It runs from January 27 through 28, where kids can make popsicle stick snowflakes and winter tree finger paintings. Then curl up in the evening for a movie.

For details on these events or to make a reservation, just head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call them at 1-877-2EAGLE2.