Woodland Travel Center showcasing at GR Camper, Travel and RV Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woodland Travel Center is once again heading to the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show starting on Thursday.

Woodland is a family owned and operated business that have been in business for 50 years. They carry the best unique products from Airstream, SylvanSprot, Midwest, Thule, and more.

Along with their lines of camper and traveling products, they also offer restoration services, trailer repair services, spare parts, and more to make your camping or traveling trip luxurious and relaxing.

Woodland Travel Center is located at 5190 Plainfield Avenue North East in Grand Rapids. They can be reached at 800-968-8688.

Don't forget to check them out at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place. The show starts on Thursday at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.